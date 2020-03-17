Amazon to hire 4,600 new Ohio employees to keep up with online demand during coronavirus crisis

By Chris Anderson | March 17, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 3:04 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While some businesses across Ohio are closing, on a temporary or permanent due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s ordered closures for health reasons, other companies are actually increasing its workforce.

Lt. Gov. John Husted said Amazon is looking to hire thousands of workers in Ohio to keep up with the surge of orders being made as more consumers purchase online instead of shopping in stores as coronavirus spreads.

Amazon jobs that need to be filled include warehouse and delivery positions.

