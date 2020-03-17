Bath and Body Works to close around the United States, Canada due to COVID-19 concerns

Bath & Body Works will be temporarily closing its stores in the U.S. and Canada due to the coronavirus (COVID- 19) outbreak. (Source: Bath and Body Works)
By Alan Rodges | March 17, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 9:16 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bath and Body Works will be temporarily closing all stores around the United States and Canada due to COVID-19.

CEO Andrew Meslo posted a message on the company’s website stating that growing concerns led to this decision.

“This closure will also allow us to prioritize inventory to our online channel, so you can safely shop from home. We’re working around-the-clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs,” said Meslo.

According to the release, items will continue to be sold online, and employees will still get paid.

