Bath and Body Works to close around the United States, Canada due to COVID-19 concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bath and Body Works will be temporarily closing all stores around the United States and Canada due to COVID-19.
“This closure will also allow us to prioritize inventory to our online channel, so you can safely shop from home. We’re working around-the-clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs,” said Meslo.
According to the release, items will continue to be sold online, and employees will still get paid.
