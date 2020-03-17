City of Cleveland buildings closed to the public, will offer limited services

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland announced Monday night that they will be shutting down city buildings and will be offering limited services. The mayor’s office released the below press release with information regarding the new newly confirmed case and building closures.
CLEVELAND – In accordance with Mayor Frank G. Jackson’s recent Proclamation of Civil Emergency, the City of Cleveland continues to take numerous precautions across multiple departments and divisions amid increasing cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to view the mayor’s declaration.
One New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland
The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) today has been notified of one more confirmed test result for coronavirus (COVID-19) in a resident of the city. This brings the total to three confirmed cases. The confirmed individual is a male, between ages 30-40. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of this resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to these new cases.
Continuity of Operations
To help ensure the safety of employees during COVID-19, the City of Cleveland is moving to an essential workforce and will not allow public access to certain city buildings. All employees will be paid as normal.
City Hall will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for limited public services. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, City Hall will be closed.
- Areas closed to the public, with no available public services:
- Cleveland City Planning
- Office of Equal Opportunity
- Community Relations
- Office of Sustainability
- Office of Quality Control and Performance Management
- Civil Service
- Department of Building & Housing
- Board of Zoning Appeals
- Board of Building Standard Appeals
- Mayor’s Office of Capital Projects
- Community Development
- Office of Fair Housing & Consumer Affairs
- Finance
- Human Resources
- Law
- Areas closed to the public, with limited public services:
- Department of Aging ( some daily senior services will be accessible via phone)
- Department of Public Health, Office of Vital Statistics
- Drop-boxes are available. Birth and death certificates will also be available by mail, via phone through VitalChek or online at www.clevelandhealth.org.
- For funeral homes, death certificates will accepted by mail and e-mail (vitals@city.cleveland.oh.us). The office will be able to issue disposition permits. The City will process requests for copies by mail or through VitalChek. If ordering via telephone, provide VitalChek the license number in order to receive the funeral home rate.
- Department of Public Utilities
- Customers are still able to call in for account services
- Department of Economic Development
- Limited services are available by appointment only
- Division of Taxation
- Services available via dropbox
- City Prosecutor’s Office
- Due to the COVID – 19 restrictions, the City Prosecutor’s office will take citizen complaints involving fresh arrests only. Citizens with complaints that do not involve a fresh arrest are directed not to bring their complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office at this time. Citizens may also access online complaint forms here.
All public meetings, including boards and commissions will be cancelled. The Mayor’s Office will not issue proclamations or condolence documents to citizens at this time.
Cleveland City Council will meet on Monday, March 23 for the 7 p.m. Council meeting. Further information will be provided by Cleveland City Council’s Office of Communications.
- Department of Public Safety:
Essential members of the Department of Public Safety will continue to operate at full capacity amid COVID-19 Coronavirus concerns. Members of the safety forces including Police, Fire and EMS are taking the necessary precautions in order to limit exposure and infection and will continue to do so in order to ensure that they can continue to meet the safety needs of the residents of and visitors to the City of Cleveland.
Many non-essential members of the Department of Public Safety will NOT report to work. This determination will be made according to divisional need. Dispatchers are considered essential personnel. The City Kennel will remain open to the housing and intake of animals and to adoptions in a limited capacity.
- Police
- Police officers are now assigned one officer per car to limit contact and exposure with one another. In order to accommodate the need for vehicles, some officers will use unmarked police vehicles while responding to assignments on basic patrol. In addition, officers will continue to disinfect vehicles and equipment throughout the course of their daily duties. Members of the current Cleveland Police Academy classes will not report to work, however the recruits will still have contact with their instructors and receive study material in order to continue their training at home.
A departmental notice regarding mass gatherings was issued to all officers addressing directives set forth by the Ohio Department of Public Health. This order prohibits most mass gatherings. Officers have been working closely with the hospital systems to ensure traffic flow and patterns are maintained in order to accommodate large numbers of vehicles congregating and lining up for the COVID-19 drive through testing.
- Fire
- Members of the Division of Fire continue to respond to calls for medical emergencies. Firefighters continue to utilize Personal Protective Equipment on all calls for service relative to persons possibly infected with COVID-19 Coronavirus. There is no Cleveland Fire Academy in session at this time.
- Emergency Medical Service
- Members of the Emergency Medical Service continue to utilize Personal Protective Equipment on all calls for service relative to persons possibly infected with COVID-19 Coronavirus. In addition, one ambulance has been dedicated to transport any patients possibly infected, reducing the chances for future patients to come into contact with the virus.
- Animal Care and Control
- The Division of Animal Care and Control and the city kennel will remain open for the intake and housing of animals. Animal Control Officers will continue to respond to emergency calls only (e.g. dog bites, strays in the area). Adoptions will continue on a limited basis and by appointment only. Please request a meet and greet using this Google Form: https://tinyurl.com/meetacitydog. Adoption Counselors will confirm the appointment. All adoptable dogs can be viewed at http://www.petango.com/cacc. Staff will remain at the kennel to care for animals including medical staff.
- Office of Professional Standards
- The Office of Professional Standards will remain open in a limited capacity. Citizens may still file complaints online by visiting http://city.cleveland.oh.us/CityofCleveland/Home/Government/CityAgencies/OPS/ComplaintProcess
- Public Safety Recruitment Team
- The Public Safety Recruitment Team will carry on operations with limited contact with the public.
- Reporting Emergencies and Utilizing 9-1-1
- Citizens are reminded to contact their healthcare provider if they have inquiries regarding Coronavirus symptoms or concerns. Citizens should NOT CALL 9-1-1 for information relative to COVID-19 symptoms or concerns. Citizens should call 9-1-1 if they experience life-threatening symptoms like chest pains or shortness of breath.
City of Cleveland Recreation Centers
Following the directive of Governor DeWine, all recreation centers will be closed until further notice, effective today. The following recreation centers will be open on Tuesday, March 17 as polling locations, if the elections proceeds:
- Collinwood, Gunning, Cudell, Zelma George, Thurgood Marshal, Fairfax, Sterling, Halloran, Michael Zone, Estabrook
West Side Market
The West Side Market remains open as it is considered a grocery establishment. The governor has not provided additional directive regarding grocery stores.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
- Entryways are not blocked and the airport is not closing. The Airport will remain open and continue to receive arriving and departing passengers. The individual airlines continue to assess their operations, both domestically and internationally. In addition, the Airport continues to sanitize the facility multiple times a day.
- Incident at airport: On March 15, 2020 at approximately 5:15, Cleveland Police officers responded to the south checkpoint to assist TSA with a passenger who said she had coronavirus. An airport rescue firefighter was requested and responded as well. TSA agent stated that the passenger handed him her travel documents and said it was a good thing he had on gloves because “I just licked my fingers and I have coronavirus”. The suspect said she didn’t say that. Suspect was checked by the firefighter, no medical issues. The checkpoint was closed ad had to be cleaned. The suspect was denied entry to airport for 24 hours. Incidents of inducing panic will not be tolerated and violators will be arrested.
Moratorium on Evictions
Per Council President Kevin J. Kelley, Cleveland City Council will be working with Cleveland Housing Court to suspend evictions caused by economic hardship resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Official action is anticipated March 23.
New State Guidelines
In his daily press conference, Governor DeWine has announced several new guidelines. View the governor’s announcements here.
