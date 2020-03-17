Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals reach limit for COVID-19 test patients in drive-thru lines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clevleand Clinic and University Hospitals have reached the limit for amount of patients they can take for testing on Tuesday.
Both hospitals opened up two drive-thru lines in order to administer the tests.
Both drive-thru lines were closed down on Tuesday due to maximum capacity.
According to the hospitals, once a patient has been tested, results will now be released online within five days.
On Monday, more than 700 patients were tested and more than 400 cars were present.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.