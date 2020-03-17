Cleveland Heights offers free parking to encourage support of restaurants providing take out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights City Council offered an interesting proposal that would encourage the support of restaurants providing takeout.
The city announced that it would offer free parking at all meters throughout Cleveland Heights.
According to the city’s officials website, the city of Cleveland Heights will be waiving all parking fees starting immediately until further notice.
Those fees extend to all streets, city lots and garages.
However, permit parking is still required for long-term parking.
This announcement comes after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that all bars and restaurants will close.
