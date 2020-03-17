Cleveland Metroparks Zoo offering free online biology classes for children during coronavirus school shutdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is doing its part to keep children educated during the planned weeks-long school shutdown tied to coronavirus in Ohio.
Beginning Monday, biologists from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will host a daily virtual classroom live on Facebook at 11 a.m.
A second daily Facebook Live will be hosted by the park’s naturalists, who will discuss seasons, different habitats, and the wildlife at the zoo.
Zoo officials said on Facebook that different animals will be featured each weekday.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Metroparks Nature Centers are closed through at least March 31 as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.
