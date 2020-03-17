Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for March 17, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Monday showed 50 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide.
Those figures and the potential for community spread prompted Gov. Mike DeWine to enforce several swift measures, including a move to close all Ohio schools for at least three weeks, ban on all mass gatherings of more than 100 people, and close all bars and restaurants.
“People will die if we do not make these hard decisions,” the Governor said Sunday.
