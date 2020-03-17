Cuyahoga County closing all government buildings to the public

“To help better protect our County residents and County employees, I have made the decision to close all County buildings to the public until further notice, effective March 18. I am making this decision to ensure that we as a County are doing all we can to prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, in a prepared statement. “We will still be providing critical services, and you can find more information on this on the Cuyahoga County website. This is a fast-moving situation and we are all working to keep our residents and our employees safe while maintaining critical services. Thank you to our residents and our employees for your patience during this time and please stay safe and healthy.”