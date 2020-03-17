Despite coronavirus cancellations, Rocky River resident shares Irish cheer with one-man St. Patrick’s Day parade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Rocky River man held his own St. Patrick’s Day parade while still practicing “social distancing.”
Mark Leahy, an Irishman who is originally from the Boston area, participated in many St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the past.
He wanted to still share his Irish cheer, even though many of the holiday events were canceled this year due to coronavirus-related health safety concerns.
Leahy marched by himself on Tuesday from St. Christopher’s Church down through his Eldora Road neighborhood, garnering waves, but still keeping a safe social distance from onlookers.
