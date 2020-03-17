Director of Ohio Department of Health signs 3-page order that closes all polling locations due to COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted out late Monday night that Director of Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton has signed a three-page order that closes all polling locations due to COVID-19 pandemic.
DeWine said Monday night that Dr. Amy Acton will order polls to close as a health emergency, and that the polls will be closed.
He also said Secretary of State Frank LaRose will go through the courts to extend voting options so if people wanted to vote, they will be granted that opportunity.
In a press release to the media, LaRose clarified that the Presidential Primary is suspended until June 2, 2020.
He said the board of elections must conduct in-person voting that day, and for polls to be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
LaRose said the board of elections must post notice on their websites, social media, at the board of elections, and at polling places that in-person voting for March 17 is suspended.
He also said the board of elections are prohibited from processing any new voter registration for the June 2 primary. February 18 will remain as the deadline for voter registration.
The polls will also be open on June 3 and 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 7 at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. as the board of elections must be open to the public each of the seven calendar days immediately following June 2.
The board of elections are required to process absentee ballot applications received at the board of elections postmarked by Tuesday, May 26. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 1, and must be received by no later than June 12. UOCAVA absentee ballots must be submitted for mailing no later than 12:01 a.m. at the place where the voter completes the ballot on June 2.
DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose filed a lawsuit on Monday to postpone Tuesday’s primary election until June 2 due to the coronavirus.
Early Monday, 19 News’ sister station WBNS in Columbus confirmed that a judge rejected Gov. DeWine’s lawsuit.
DeWine and LaRose have issued the following statement after a judge rejected Gov. DeWine’s lawsuit.
“The only thing more important than a free and fair is the health and safety of Ohioans," they said. "The Ohio Department of Health and the CDC have advised against anyone gathering in large groups larger than 50 people, which will occur if the election goes forward. Additionally, Ohioans over 65 and those with certain health conditions have been advised to limit their nonessential contact with others, affecting their ability to vote or serve as poll workers. Logistically, under these extraordinary circumstances, it simply isn’t possible to hold an election tomorrow that will be considered legitimate by Ohioans. They mustn’t be forced to choose between their health and exercising their constitutional rights.”
The votes which have already been cast will still be counted, but the new voting in person day would be June 2.
DeWine is concerned not only for voters health, but also the poll workers.
