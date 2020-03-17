67 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ohio across 16 different counties; 17 people hospitalized

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Chris Anderson | March 17, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 2:02 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the state’s Department of Health director will provide a daily update to discuss efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

A press conference is scheduled for approximately 2 p.m. in Columbus.

Gov. DeWine discusses new coronavirus cases in Ohio

The Governor said during a television appearance that Ohio now has 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of Tuesday morning.

JUST IN: The Ohio Department of Health usually updates the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 2 p.m. daily, but the Governor just said on TV there are now 56 confirmed in Ohio.

At least 333 individuals are under health supervision for coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health reported on Monday.

This story will be updated.

