67 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ohio across 16 different counties; 17 people hospitalized

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the state’s Department of Health director will provide a daily update to discuss efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.
A press conference is scheduled for approximately 2 p.m. in Columbus.
The Governor said during a television appearance that Ohio now has 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of Tuesday morning.
At least 333 individuals are under health supervision for coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health reported on Monday.
