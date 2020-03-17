Gov. DeWine says Director of Ohio Department of Health will order polls to close as a health emergency

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Monday night that Director of Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton will order polls to close as a health emergency, and that the polls will be closed.
He also said Secretary of State Frank LaRose will go through the courts to extend voting options so if people wanted to vote, they will be granted that opportunity.
DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose filed a lawsuit on Monday to postpone Tuesday’s primary election until June 2 due to the coronavirus.
19 News’ sister station WBNS in Columbus confirmed that a judge rejected Gov. DeWine’s lawsuit.
DeWine and LaRose have issued the following statement after a judge rejected Gov. DeWine’s lawsuit.
“The only thing more important than a free and fair is the health and safety of Ohioans," they said. "The Ohio Department of Health and the CDC have advised against anyone gathering in large groups larger than 50 people, which will occur if the election goes forward. Additionally, Ohioans over 65 and those with certain health conditions have been advised to limit their nonessential contact with others, affecting their ability to vote or serve as poll workers. Logistically, under these extraordinary circumstances, it simply isn’t possible to hold an election tomorrow that will be considered legitimate by Ohioans. They mustn’t be forced to choose between their health and exercising their constitutional rights.”
The votes which have already been cast will still be counted, but the new voting in person day would be June 2.
DeWine is concerned not only for voters health, but also the poll workers.
