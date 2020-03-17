Governor says on TV Ohio’s coronavirus cases increased overnight before department of health’s daily update

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on The View Tuesday morning Ohio’s number of confirmed coronavirus has increased.
DeWine said the number of cases went up to 56.
Yesterday, Ohio had 50 confirmed cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
DeWine is expected to hold a daily press conference again at 2 p.m. with the Ohio Department of Health and Director Dr. Amy Acton.
The Ohio Department of Health has been updating its website at 2 p.m. daily with the newest COVID-19 numbers.
