‘Great job’: President Trump remarks on Gov. DeWine’s actions to limit coronavirus in Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - President Donald Trump said Gov. Mike DeWine is doing a “great job” for his efforts in combating the spread of coronavirus in Ohio.
The president made the remarks when asked about the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on the March 17 voting process and how it could play a role in the 2020 general election.
“Well, the Governor of Ohio is doing a great job. He called that off,” the president said about Tuesday’s primaries. “We’ll see what happens. There’s a court case that hasn’t been fully determined yet.”
“If he called it off, I could understand that,” the president added. "He’s definetely somebody who knows what he is doing.
President Trump recently suggested, under recommendation from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that people refrain from congregating in groups of more than 10 people, but said that perhaps Ohioans could have made an exception for voting.
“I just think an election is a very special thing,” President Trump said.
DeWine has recommended that in-person voting be postponed to June 2, while absentee ballots can still be cast.
It’s up to the courts as to how, or if, in-person voting will occur.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.