Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have used their franchise tag on receiver A.J. Green, who is more interested in a long-term contract. They've been unable to come to terms with Green, who is one of their most accomplished receivers and would be vital to breaking in a rookie quarterback next season. The 31-year-old receiver wants to finish his career in Cincinnati on a contract that would pay him as an elite receiver. Green plans to sit out voluntary offseason workouts to protect his health unless he has a long-term deal.