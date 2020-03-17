Holden Arboretum to remain free and open to public through end of March, possibly longer

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - While local zoos and museums have temporarily shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, one popular destination is remaining open to the public - for free - through at least the end of March.
The Holden Arboretum is a 3,500 acre “outdoor living museum” located in Kirtland.
The grounds feature over 20 miles of trails through forests and gardens. Several spring flower varieties are now in bloom.
While visitors typically have to pay admission or have a membership to visit the Holden Arboretum, the grounds are currently free for the public to use and enjoy between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
“Studies show spending time in nature reduces stress,” President & CEO Jill Koski wrote in an email to members on Tuesday. “With the HF&G mission top of mind, providing all community members access to nature for the many physical and mental health benefits is our way of giving back in an unprecedented circumstance.”
The Arboretum’s public buildings are closed, but restrooms are still available on the grounds.
The popular Murch Canopy Walk and Kalberer Emergent Tower remain closed for the season.
If you plan to visit, the Holden Arboretum recommends visitors bring water in reusable bottles along with trail snacks, since food service is not available.
Visitors are also asked to honor the “six-feet rule” to keep a safe distance from other visitors.
Dogs are also welcome on the grounds but must remain on a leash.
