Lake County Officials confirm first COVID-19 case

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County officials confirm its first case of COVID-19.
The person who is infected is described as a female who is between the ages of 20 and 30.
“While this is the first confirmed case of a Lake County resident, it is likely that COVID-19 is spreading in our community, and we expect the number of confirmed cases to grow. It is imperative that all businesses, organizations, and residents follow social distancing practices to the best of their abilities,” stated Ron H. Graham, Health Commissioner.
County officials did not release any more information in regards to the county’s first case.
