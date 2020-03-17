Local Social Security Offices will close March 17, and offer phone service only due to COVID-19 pandemic

Local Social Security Offices will close March 17, and offer phone service only due to COVID-19 pandemic
(Source: AP)
By Simon Hannig | March 16, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 9:45 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All local Social Security Offices will be closed starting March 17 to the public for in-person service, and will continue to provide critical services over the phone, they announced in a press release.

They said they are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will let you know as soon as they can resume in-person service.

Their secure and convenient online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.