Lorain police officer tests positive for COVID-19, mayor shuts down Lorain City Hall

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) Effective immediately, Lorain City Hall is closed to the public after a Lorain police officer tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Jack Bradley said the officer was active in the building on multiple floors, so city leaders felt it necessary to close the building to the public.
Bradley has also instructed all city employees to stay home if they are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms.
He is working with council to draft legislation to ensure that any employees affected by COVID-19 will have access to paid leave.
The utilities office will also be closed to the public and they are only accepting payments online and through the drop off box located on the exterior of the building.
Bradley has waived all late payment penalties associated with the March billing period.
The Building, Housing and Planning Department will not be conducting any interior inspections of any building in Lorain.
All exterior inspections will continue as scheduled.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.