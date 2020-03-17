Lorain seniors take advantage of early morning exclusive shopping hour during coronavirus situation

(LORAIN) Seniors lined up outside Walmart to get an extra hour to shop without any other customers Tuesday morning. The retail giant opened at 5 a.m. instead of its usual 6 a.m. time for shoppers over 60.
Apples Market also opened an hour early, at 7 a.m. and will do the same Wednesday and Thursday.
“I love it,” said Manny Lopez, who lives a few blocks away from Apples. “It’s great.”
“I’ve gotten a lot of thank yous,”Apples Manager Gina Horton said.
Fligner’s will open at 6 am. on Wednesdays from its usual 7:30 a.m. opening time to allow seniors to avoid crowds, shop in a freshly sanitized and stocked store, and get away from the general population.
“The stores are going to be stocked for us before the general populations comes in and takes over,” said a shopper who wore a surgical mask and only called herself Susanne. “This is the first time I’ve been out of my house in two weeks.”
“It was easy,” said Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley, who took office in January, and had the idea to help seniors. “It took my safety service director about an hour and a half to coordinate this and we were able get a press release out to get the information to the citizens.”
Nationally, Dollar General will dedicate the first hour of its store hours to senior shoppers.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.