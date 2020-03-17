MetroHealth Hospital now equipped to test for COVID-19 at their lab, results in just 2 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth Hospital announced Tuesday their laboratory is now equipped to test for COVID-19.
MetroHealth CEO and President Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE, said results will be available in just two hours.
Boutros said this makes them the first hospital in the state with this technology.
“Supplies are very limited, and testing at this time must be reserved for the hospitalized patients who are critically ill and those who have had direct contact with them,” said Boutros.
MetroHealth’s Infection Prevention doctors will make the decision on who gets tested.
“The MetroHealth System is working with its vendors to obtain the supplies needed to expand testing. As capacity expands, MetroHealth will collaborate with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to make testing more widely available,” said Boutros.
People who have mild to moderate symptoms are encouraged to call MetroHealth’s hotline: 440-59-COVID (440-592-6843).
So far, their hotline has received more than 1,100 calls since opening on March 13.
MetroHealth officials said about 90 percent of those patients were directed to self-quarantine.
“Wash your hands and be kind,” Boutros said. “We will get through this together.”
