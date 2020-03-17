Northeast Ohio gym, bowling alley owners react to Governor Dewine’s closure

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Small business owners across Ohio are faced with an uncertain future after Governor Dewine announced the closure of all gyms, recreation centers, bowling alleys and movie theaters on Monday.
“I wake up in the morning and I’m like okay wake up this is a nightmare and every morning you see more cases happening,” said Mandy Singth, Owner of Perfect Fit Health Club in Bay Village.
Bars are closed. Restaurants are only offering delivery and carry out and today Governor Dewine adding gyms, movie theaters bowling alleys, and indoor recreation centers to the list of businesses that must close to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Singth is worried because the governor did not give any timeline on when she’ll be able to re-open.
“Our hopes are that the governor passed some small business legislation as quick as possible so people are able to stay afloat,” Singth said. “Being a small business, you don’t have a million dollars in the bank for a rainy-day fund especially when it comes to a pandemic that no one had anticipated or prepared for."
It's a triple whammy for businesses like Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood; a bar, bowling alley, and entertainment venue.
“It’s not just me and my family that I need to worry about its also a number of others whose livelihood depends on us making good sound business decisions and public health decisions,” said Joseph Pavlick, Owner of Mahall’s 20 Lanes. “The uncertainty is really tough, but I think not buying too much into the fear and understanding that closing businesses like this is just a solid public health step into mitigating some of the harm of the virus.”
Mahall’s also serves food so they are still offering carry-out and delivery from their restaurant every day from 6 P.M. until midnight.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.