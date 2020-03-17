Northeast Ohio Weather: Gradual clearing today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day. We are starting out with clouds and some mist out there. High pressure tracks in from the west this afternoon. This will bring in drier air and it will gradually break up the cloud cover. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the middle to upper 40s. I expect things to be colder along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland with a west wind in the forecast. I have a clear sky in play this evening. Temperatures dip into the lower 30s overnight.