Ohio Gov. DeWine moves closer to halting non-essential surgeries to preserve hospital equipment, space for COVID-19 patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he is consulting with health care professionals on the details that will likely be presented soon that would postpone elective surgeries at Ohio hospitals.
DeWine’s announcement came during a daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, where he confirmed 67 cases have now been reported statewide in 16 different counties.
The recommendation is meant to preserve the health of personnel who can treat potential future coronavirus patients, as well as ensure an inventory of medical equipment and hospital space when it is needed.
“There’s no scenario now by which we won’t have a surge," Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said about future coronavirus estimates.
Any non-essential surgeries that do not meet certain criteria would be postponed under the proposal.
Surgeries that would continue on as scheduled include:
- Life-saving operations
- Procedures that can prevent the growth of cancer, other dangerous diseases, or a progression to severe symptoms
- A surgery than can save a limb or organ
A mandate was not yet enforced by DeWine, as of Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday, DeWine announced that all fitness centers and gyms, public recreation centers, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and indoor water or trampoline parks must close. The Governor’s previous orders also include a direction to close Ohio schools, restaurants, and bars.
