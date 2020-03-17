Ohio’s Supreme Court overrules Wood County candidate’s lawsuit over delayed voting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overnight the Ohio Supreme Court overruled a lawsuit that asked for the Supreme Court to keep the polls open for Tuesday’s primary.
The lawsuit was filed by a common pleas judge candidate in Wood County.
The lawsuit claimed that delaying the primary election violated election laws.
The decision handed down by Ohio’s Supreme Court was four to zero.
Three judges that sit on Ohio’s Supreme Court did not respond.
The decision came down early Tuesday morning.
