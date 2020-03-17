Passenger’s coronavirus claim causes TSA checkpoint closure at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who claimed she had coronavirus caused a recent health scare at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
According to a report from the Cleveland Division of Police, officers were called to the airport on Sunday just after 5 p.m. after Transportation Security Administration agents reported a passenger stated she had coronavirus.
The 63-year-old woman from Los Angeles, Calif. handed the travel document checker her identification and said, “Good think you are wearing gloves because I just licked my fingers and I have coronavirus,” the TSA agent reported to Cleveland police.
Investigators say the woman admitted to licking her fingers and mentioned that she was glad the agent was wearing gloves, but she insisted that she would never joke about coronavirus.
The TSA said the checkpoint was closed while the area was disinfected as a precaution.
Police say the woman, who has not been charged in Cleveland or Cuyahoga County at this time, was prohibited from entering the airport for 24 hours.
Inducing panic charges are being considered.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport remains operational as more closures are being forced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, but some food establishments have been forced to shutter.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.