Summit County Sheriff’s Office: Man hits woman with car, holds her hostage

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Coventry Township man was arrested after he’s accused of brutally abusing a woman and then holding her hostage.
48-year-old, Brian Snider was arrested after Summit County Sheriff’s say he held a woman against her will after he hit her with a car.
On March 15, The Summit County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Ponciana Drive in Coventry Township for a domestic incident.
Sheriffs say that Snider and the victim had an argument, and when the victim attempted to leave, Snider got into a car and hit her with it.
According to a release, the victim fled the area, but Snider found her and barricaded himself inside of a Ponciana Drive residence and held the victim against her will.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office called in the SWAT Unit and eventually was able to arrest Snider.
The victim was transported to Barberton Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Snider was charged for felonious assault, abduction, and resisting arrest.
Officials said that more charges are on the way for Snider.
Snider was booked in the Summit County Jail.
