Video: Family helps celebrate a residents birthday at GreenView Assisted Living Community in Green

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a resident’s birthday at GreenView Assisted Living Community Saturday, and with Governor Mike DeWine’s order of limiting visitors to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, this family made sure this one resident had a happy birthday!
GreenView Assisted Living Community told 19 News they are also FaceTiming with resident family members in their memory care and assisted living side.
They are keeping families connected during this trying time.
