7 ways to keep your kids excited about reading during the extended break

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Countless parents suddenly find themselves home schooling for the first time ever, as we endure and extended spring break from school and social distancing.
Here are seven ways to keep your kids engaged in reading while they’re home from school.
1. Find a Little Free Library. Public and school libraries may be closed, but these community resources are all over the area, filled with donated books for all ages.
2. Tap into to the digital collection of ebooks and audio books from the Cuyahoga County Public Library system. They even have comic books, and magazines.
3. Have them read to a younger child over FaceTime or Skype. They’ll be proud to show off their reading skills and share a special story with a friend or family member.
4. Invite them to write their own story, poem, or journal during this time at home.
5. Log on to Storyline Online and have a celebrity read to them. Famous figures such as Oprah Winfrey read stories like the Hula Hoopin’ Queen aloud. If they like the book you can order it on the spot.
6. Tune in to daily story hours conducted by the Children’s Museum of Cleveland, through their Facebook page.
7. Organize a virtual book club. Recruit other children and parents, agree upon a title, then schedule a group chat to discuss the book.
