Willoughby bar paying portion of St. Patrick Day sales to staff amid state restrictions, closures

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bar in Willoughby bar is paying all of its staff 20% of its sales made during St. Patricks Day.
Craggy Bogland’s took to Facebook to announce that the bar will divvy up 20% of all sales made during St. Patricks Day amongst the staff.
This announcement comes after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine decided to shut down all bars and limit restaurants to take-out and carry-out.
Craggy Bogland’s is located on Robinhood Drive in Willoughby.
Those who would like to support the bar’s initiative can order food from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
