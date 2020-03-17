Willoughby bar paying portion of St. Patrick Day sales to staff amid state restrictions, closures

By Alan Rodges | March 17, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 5:55 AM

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bar in Willoughby bar is paying all of its staff 20% of its sales made during St. Patricks Day.

Craggy Bogland’s took to Facebook to announce that the bar will divvy up 20% of all sales made during St. Patricks Day amongst the staff.

I have decided that 20% of all sales tomorrow will be divided amongst my staff. This place would not be what it is without them and they deserve it.

This announcement comes after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine decided to shut down all bars and limit restaurants to take-out and carry-out.

Craggy Bogland’s is located on Robinhood Drive in Willoughby.

Those who would like to support the bar’s initiative can order food from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

