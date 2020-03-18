All hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, barbershops ordered to close by Ohio Gov. DeWine in effort to combat coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued another sweeping order during his daily briefing on Wednesday, directing all hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, and barbershops to close statewide.
The mandate was announced during the Governor’s press conference, where he confirmed 88 cases in Ohio throughout 19 different counties.
Closures go into effect at the end of business on Wednesday.
Lt. Gov. John Husted said Ohio is working with the federal government to ensure that all workers who may lose a job as a result of the beauty establishment closures are covered by unemployment benefits.
While not mandatory, Gov. DeWine is asking any retailers that are remaining open to monitor the health of employees and send any workers who show symptoms of sickness home until they recover.
“There’s no scenario now by which we won’t have a surge," Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said on Tuesday about future coronavirus estimates.
On Monday, DeWine also announced that all fitness centers and gyms, public recreation centers, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and indoor water or trampoline parks must close. The Governor’s previous orders also include a direction to close Ohio schools, restaurants, and bars.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.