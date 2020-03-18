Bratenahl condominiums concierge sentenced to 6-9 years for stealing over $200,000 worth of jewelry from residents

Anthony Djurovic (Source: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley)
By Julia Tullos | March 18, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 12:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The concierge at Bratenahl Place condominiums was sentenced Wednesday to six-to-nine years in prison for stealing over $200,000 worth of jewelry from residents.

Between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8, Anthony Djurovic entered four different apartments while residents weren’t home and stole the jewelry.

“This defendant was hired to assist and protect the residents of Bratenahl Place,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “He violated and exploited that trust by committing multiple burglaries in their homes.”

Djurovic and James Rigby then sold the jewelry to numerous nearby pawn shops.

“This individual took advantage of his position to victimize numerous residents for his own greed,” said O’Malley

Rigby also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on May 5.

