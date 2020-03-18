Cleveland Clinic will now only test high risk patients after hospital hit with overwhelming demand at drive-thru sites

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Following overwhelming demand for testing, the Cleveland Clinic has made the decision to reserve COVID-19 testing for patients who are at the highest risk.
Since launching the drive-thru testing sites four days ago, medical staff tested more than 2,200 patients with a small number of positive test results. There are currently 2,100 more patients waiting to be tested, according to hospital spokeswoman Angela Kiska.
The hospital system has a supply of testing swabs on hand, however, Cleveland Clinic officials did not fully anticipate the impact of the crisis in Italy, which is where the swabs are manufactured. They hope to continue to receive additional supplies.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the following guidelines at the W.O. Walker testing facility, located at 10524 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland, will go into effect.
- We are prioritizing high risk patients, which includes those who are currently hospitalized and those who are age 61 and older. These patients will continue to be tested at the W.O. Walker testing facility with a Cleveland Clinic physician’s order.
- For patients 60 and under who already have a Cleveland Clinic physician’s order, we are re-evaluating our ability to provide COVID-19 testing and are asking they not report to the W.O. Walker testing facility until they are contacted by Cleveland Clinic with further instructions. We are advising patients with a fever higher than 100.4 degrees and/or cough to please isolate yourself from others. If your medical condition worsens, please contact your primary care provider or go to the emergency department.
In addition to changes related to testing, patients with a Cleveland Clinic physician’s order will no longer be tested at the University Hospitals Landerbrook Health Center, located at 5850 Landerbrook Dr. in Mayfield Heights.
