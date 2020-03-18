5 Cleveland residents now have the coronavirus; 2 new patients are women

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Wednesday there are now five Cleveland residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The two newest patients are women.
One female is between the ages of 20-30 and the other is between the ages of 40-50.
CDPH officials are currently working on identifying their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson closed off public access to city buildings.
Cleveland City Hall will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for limited public services. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, city hall will be closed.
Areas closed to the public, with no available public services:
Cleveland City Planning
Office of Equal Opportunity
Community Relations
Office of Sustainability
Office of Quality Control and Performance Management
Civil Service
Department of Building & Housing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Board of Building Standard Appeals
Mayor's Office of Capital Projects
Community Development
Office of Fair Housing & Consumer Affairs
Finance
Human Resources
Law
Areas closed to the public, with limited public services:
Department of Aging ( some daily senior services will be accessible via phone)
Department of Public Health, Office of Vital Statistics
Drop-boxes are available. Birth and death certificates will also be available by mail, via phone through VitalChek or online at www.clevelandhealth.org.
For funeral homes, death certificates will accepted by mail and e-mail (vitals@city.cleveland.oh.us). The office will be able to issue disposition permits. The City will process requests for copies by mail or through VitalChek. If ordering via telephone, provide VitalChek the license number in order to receive the funeral home rate.
Department of Public Utilities, customers are still able to call in for account services
Department of Economic Development, limited services are available by appointment only
Division of Taxation, services available via dropbox
All public meetings, including boards and commissions will be cancelled. The Mayor’s Office will not issue proclamations or condolence documents to citizens at this time.
Cleveland police
Police officers are now assigned one officer per car to limit contact and exposure with one another. In order to accommodate the need for vehicles, some officers will use unmarked police vehicles while responding to assignments on basic patrol. In addition, officers will continue to disinfect vehicles and equipment throughout the course of their daily duties.
Cleveland fire
Firefighters continue to utilize Personal Protective Equipment on all calls for service relative to persons possibly infected with COVID-19 Coronavirus. There is no Cleveland Fire Academy in session at this time.
EMS
Members of the Emergency Medical Service continue to utilize Personal Protective Equipment on all calls for service relative to persons possibly infected with COVID-19 Coronavirus. In addition, one ambulance has been dedicated to transport any patients possibly infected, reducing the chances for future patients to come into contact with the virus.
Animal Care and Control
The Division of Animal Care and Control and the city kennel will remain open for the intake and housing of animals. Animal Control Officers will continue to respond to emergency calls only (e.g. dog bites, strays in the area). Adoptions will continue on a limited basis and by appointment only.
