Coronavirus fears severely impact blood supply, health officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials are urging people to go out and donate blood, to avoid a critical blood shortage.
“We need people to start turning out in force to give blood,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (the agency that regulates all U.S. blood centers). “We need it not to get to the point that surgeries are having to get canceled.”
Vitalant and other blood centers announced Wednesday they are struggling to maintain stable inventories.
Vitalant has nearly 125 donation centers across the country, with three locations in the Northeast Ohio region. Centers are located in Elyria, Middleburg Heights, and Canton.
You can make a blood donation appointment by calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
“It is safe to donate blood,” said the U.S. government’s leader on COVID-19 testing, Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate today to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it.”
Sick people should not donate blood; blood centers do not test for the Coronavirus.
Currently, all blood types and components are needed, with a critical need for platelets and type O blood donations.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.