88 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ohio across 19 different counties; 26 people hospitalized

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the state’s Department of Health director discussed the latest efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.
A daily briefing was held on Wednesday afternoon from Columbus.
According to the state’s Department of Health update on Tuesday, there were 88 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio across 19 different counties.
- Ashland County: 1 case
- Belmont County: 2 cases
- Butler County: 8 cases
- Coshocton County: 2 cases
- Cuyahoga County: 38 cases
- Darke County: 1 case
- Delaware County: 1 case
- Franklin County: 7 cases
- Geauga County: 1 case
- Huron County: 1 case
- Lake County: 1 case
- Lorain County: 6 cases
- Lucas County: 1 case
- Mahoning County: 3 cases
- Medina County: 4 cases
- Stark County: 3 cases
- Summit County: 4 cases
- Trumbull County: 2 cases
- Tuscarawas County: 1 case
Twenty-six patients required hospitalization, according to the ODH.
As a measure to plan for the needs of future coronavirus patients, the Governor suggested on Tuesday that an order is in the works that would direct physicians across Ohio to postpone non-essential surgeries to conserve hospital space and medical equipment.
At least 333 individuals are under health supervision for coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health reported on Wednesday.
