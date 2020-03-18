Cuyahoga County Board of Elections accepting early voting by mail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is accepting vote-by-mail ballot applications for the Presidential Primary Election that has been rescheduled for June 2.
Vote-by-mail ballot applications are currently being compiled for future processing.
Ballots will not be mailed to voters until the Board is directed to do so by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
People who have already cast a vote-by-mail ballot or who have voted early in-person cannot vote again.
Ballots that were cast by early in-person voting and by vote-by-mail prior to March 17 have been secured and will be counted on the new election date.
Voters who have ballots in their possession may drop them off at the Board or return them by mail. Ballots may be deposited in ballot boxes located inside (during business hours) and outside (twenty-four hours a day) at the Board’s Administration Building at 2925 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.
Ballot applications are available on the Board’s website: www.443VOTE.us or by calling 216-443-8683.
The Board of Elections is open for essential services only, as listed on the Board's website.
However, voters may visit the Board weekdays between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm to complete and submit Vote-by-Mail ballot applications.
