Cuyahoga County sets up donation center for medical supplies needed during COVID-19 Pandemic

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County health officials are asking for medical practices to donate surplus supplies needed during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Health officials reached out to veterinary clinics, dentists, elective surgery centers and other non-essential medical providers.
The collection point has been set up at the Cuyahoga County Public Works Garage, 2501 Harvard Ave. in Newburgh Heights.
It will open Thursday, March 19 at 9:30 a.m.
Unopened boxes of the following items will be accepted:
• N95 masks
• Surgical masks
• Gowns
• Eye protection
• Face shields
• Nitrile gloves
• Disinfecting wipes
• Hand sanitizer
Unopened boxes of the above items will be accepted Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
