Cuyahoga County sets up donation center for medical supplies needed during COVID-19 Pandemic
By Julia Tullos | March 18, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 4:25 PM

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County health officials are asking for medical practices to donate surplus supplies needed during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Health officials reached out to veterinary clinics, dentists, elective surgery centers and other non-essential medical providers.

The collection point has been set up at the Cuyahoga County Public Works Garage, 2501 Harvard Ave. in Newburgh Heights.

It will open Thursday, March 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Unopened boxes of the following items will be accepted:

• N95 masks

• Surgical masks

• Gowns

• Eye protection

• Face shields

• Nitrile gloves

• Disinfecting wipes

• Hand sanitizer

Unopened boxes of the above items will be accepted Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

