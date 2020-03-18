Former NAACP president and judge sides with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on voting postponement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In tough times, we look to governmental leaders to make tough and sometimes unpopular decisions.
Ohio joins several other states who have postponed their elections. Our delay played out like a drama in real time in Columbus and on TV.
First, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called for the Democratic presidential primary to be postponed, citing the ongoing and growing health threat from the coronavirus pandemic.
That did not sit well with some, so it was challenged in court in Columbus. Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Michael Nelson explains how it all went down.
“Judge Frye denied the temporary restraining order, saying the election should go forward, when Governor DeWine and the health director said, ‘Look, we’re shutting down the buildings. There can be no elections because there will be no buildings you can go in.’ Then, the candidate from Wood County ran to the Supreme Court and filed a mandamus, and a mandamus is an action that says government has to do what it’s supposed to do. Well, two Democratic Supreme Court justices and two Republican Supreme Court justices denied that mandamus without comment, essentially saying ‘no,’ without saying it. The governor and his health director are right.”
Judge Nelson is a long time fighter for voter rights. He’s also the former president of the NAACP Cleveland chapter and a Democrat. One might expected him to automatically be opposed to the governor’s pushing to delay Ohio’s presidential primary election. But apparently, the threat the coronavirus poses to everyone’s health is enough to make opposing sides see eye-to-eye.
Voters get to go to the poll here in Ohio on June 2, if another challenge to that date is not successful.
