Former NAACP president and judge sides with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on voting postponement

“Judge Frye denied the temporary restraining order, saying the election should go forward, when Governor DeWine and the health director said, ‘Look, we’re shutting down the buildings. There can be no elections because there will be no buildings you can go in.’ Then, the candidate from Wood County ran to the Supreme Court and filed a mandamus, and a mandamus is an action that says government has to do what it’s supposed to do. Well, two Democratic Supreme Court justices and two Republican Supreme Court justices denied that mandamus without comment, essentially saying ‘no,’ without saying it. The governor and his health director are right.”