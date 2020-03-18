Giant Eagle: Don’t panic, we’re adapting and preparing in Ohio

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle, with more than 99 grocery stores in Ohio--42 of which are located in the Greater Cleveland area--told shoppers not to worry.
“That product right now that you don’t see in your stores, is on its way in a truck,” says Giant Eagle spokesman Dan Donovan. “What we want our guests to know is Giant Eagle is here, Giant Eagle is open, and we will continue to be open in the days and the weeks and the months to come.”
The grocery giant will try to encourage shoppers to use curbside pickup or home delivery to avoid the crowds as the risk of spreading coronavirus increases.
“Now more than ever social distancing is something we need to take seriously,” says Giant Eagle’s Jannah Jablonowski. “for all age groups but especially the at-risk groups in our communities.”
For shoppers, fears of coronavirus are never far from their minds.
“I am concerned,” says Christy Walcoff, shopping at the Giant Eagle Market District in Strongsville. “But I do come grocery shopping and plan on cooking at home.”
Giant Eagle spokespeople say they’re always looking to add team members but, given additional demands and workers transitioning out of other industries, they might look to add even more.
