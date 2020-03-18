Girl Scout cookie booth sales on hold, how you can help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The COVID-19 pandemic is putting cookie sales on hold for Girl Scouts.
Area troops are worried this pause will hurt them financially.
In March, you normally see Girl Scout cookie booths set up outside retailers and other spots.
A local girl scout troop volunteer has been looking for answers on how to proceed in the short-term.
She was told by Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio that “cookies may not be resold by a business. that is against the rules and could jeopardize our tax-exempt status. Only Girl Scouts can sell cookies.”
19 News reached out to Jane Christyson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio. She says a cookie relief fund has been set up on their website.
All cookies purchased through donations will go to area non-profits and first responders in your name.
If you want the cookies in hand, Christyson says the best option is to look for someone you know on social media whose child may be selling the cookies. When you arrange to pick the cookies up or have them delivered, she asks that you keep in mind social distancing.
“Obviously, we would rather have the girls be the direct sales person, but we understand their needs to be some support here in order to make that happen,” said Christyson.
Girl Scout troops order dozens of boxes in advance to sell at these cookie booths. Christyson says we’re talking $500,000 worth in Northeast Ohio alone.
“They know they need these funds in order to do the rest of the plans they have for this year and beyond,” said Christyson.
Christyson says they’re working on a plan where you can buy cookies online and have them shipped for a small fee.
In the meantime, if you’d like to help out, go to https://www.gsneo.org/en/donate/cookie-relief-fund.html
