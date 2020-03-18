Gov. DeWine asks Ohio police not to ticket drivers for expired licenses as 181 BMV locations close

Gov. DeWine and state health officials (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth) (Source: Julie Carr Smyth)
By Chris Anderson | March 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 4:00 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine provided an update on Wednesday regarding the statewide efforts of limiting the spread of coronavirus.

To help combat the spread, the Governor said 181 Bureau of Motor Vehicle deputy registrar locations will close at the end of business on Wednesday.

DeWine’s announcement came during a daily briefing from Columbus, where he confirmed 88 cases in Ohio throughout 19 different counties.

Five locations will remain open to fulfill commercial driver’s license applications.

Other select services can still be done online:

DeWine is asking local and state law enforcement officers to not ticket drivers with an expired license while the BMV closures are in effect.

An estimated 1 million people go through those Ohio BMV locations on a monthly basis, the Governor stated. He hopes that by forcing the locations to shut down, visitors will not be infected with COVID-19.

“There’s no scenario now by which we won’t have a surge," Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said on Tuesday about future coronavirus estimates.

On Monday, DeWine also announced that all fitness centers and gyms, public recreation centers, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and indoor water or trampoline parks must close. The Governor’s previous orders also include a direction to close Ohio schools, restaurants, and bars.

