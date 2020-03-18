Greater Cleveland Food Bank activates disaster plan to feed hungry families during coronavirus pandemic

By Sia Nyorkor | March 18, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 7:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday, volunteers and staffers spread out in the Greater Cleveland Food Bank warehouse, following the social distancing guidelines to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

The organization has activated its disaster plan, in response to COVID-19. There are concerns about the families and children in need.

So they’re preparing “Grab & Go” bags and Emergency Food Boxes with a seven-day supply of nonperishable foods.

Typically, the food bank provides an average of 1 million pounds of food for clients in need: children, senior citizens and struggling families. In these tough times, they don’t want anyone to go hungry.

In addition to the typical distribution models, the organization will also:

-Provide weekend bags of food through the Backpacks for Kids program at additional sites.

-Pack emergency food boxes with a seven-day supply of nonperishable food for households in need, particularly seniors.

Volunteers are needed. To help, go to www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/volunteer

If you know someone who needs food, have them call 1-216 -738-2067.

To make a financial contribution, go to www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/give

