Helpline set up for residents in Cuyahoga County, the area hit hardest in Ohio with 31 coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health held a briefing on the latest round of coronavirus cases confirmed in the area.
Health Commissioner Terry Allan announced a helpline has been established for Cuyahoga County residents who have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19.
The number to the helpline is 1-855-711-3035.
Nearly half of the 67 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio are reported in Cuyahoga County.
The county’s Board of Health confirmed 26 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.
The city of Cleveland, who reports separately, has confirmed five cases as of Tuesday night, bringing the countywide total to 31 individuals who have tested positive for the infection.
The youngest infected patient in Cuyahoga County is 14 years old, while the oldest is 86, according to the agency’s officials. Two of the patients were hospitalized.
The onset of illness ranges from Feb. 29 to March 15.
Health officials are still working to notify any individuals who may have had close contact with one of the Cuyahoga County patients.
