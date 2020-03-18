Here’s a list of companies actually hiring in Ohio as other businesses close during the coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The amount of unemployment claims filed in Ohio over the past week increased exponentially as more workplaces close, but there are some employers actually looking to hire during this trying time.
Here are some of the companies looking to add to the workforce:
- Amazon to hire 4,600 new workers in Ohio to fill jobs that include warehouse and delivery positions.
- Wooster-based company Gojo, the makers of Purell, are hiring to keep up with the demand for hand sanitizer.
- Grocery store chain Marc’s is hiring at all locations.
- Ohio Landscape Association announces that more than 40 contractors across Ohio are hiring workers laid off during coronavirus pandemic.
- Thrive Behavioral Health Center, a mental health addiction services provider in Northeast Ohio, is adding new workers; free training and certification offered.
- Parisco, a hospital linen laundering facility in the Ravenna area, is hiring full-time positions.
This story will be updated as more companies report plans to hire.
