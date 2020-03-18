Hundreds of Clevelanders rush to buy home workout equipment after gyms close

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With gyms closed, and many people staying in right now, those who want to remain healthy and active are flocking to buy home workout equipment.
Each year as spring comes around and the weather warms up people normally start going outside to exercise.
That’s why store managers say their gym equipment sales usually slow down around this time of year-- but, that’s not the case this year.
Those who work out do not like to go without.
Now that gyms are closed, more people are setting up home gyms in their garage or basement.
Meghann Reich works at the Health and Fitness Equipment Center in North Olmsted.
“We were kind of prepared for it,” she said. “But, we didn’t realize it’d be this insanely busy. We’re doing what we can to provide."
Equipment is running out as the store works to restock.
Reich says in the past at this time of year, the store normally gets about 10 customers a day.
“But, we’ve had 10 people in here at once like every hour. It’s been non-stop,” she said.
Many local trainers and gyms are moving things online for clients, and subscription services like Peloton are offering longer free trials to give people access to their classes.
They just need the equipment to participate.
“It’s a good thing. It’s good to see people still wanting to make an effort to be active and healthy and that’s what we stand for,” Reich said.
The most popular piece of equipment moving right now are freeweights.
“That’s the best thing you can really have and what most people have room for,” Reich said.
She is confident that lifting weights lifts her spirits and gives her hope.
“Mind set is everything and so is attitude,” she said. “We’re going to get through it.”
Equipment stores like this say their busy seasons are usually Christmas and New Year’s, when people are trying to start a new resolution. The influx of customers right now is surpassing that business.
