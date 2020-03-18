Lake County students potentially exposed to confirmed COVID-19 case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Lake Erie College students are self-quarantined after being potentially exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
The exposure occurred before the individual was symptomatic and occurred off campus.
At this time the two students are not on campus, and are self-quarantined.
Lake Erie College has contacted all known individuals that may have been in contact with the two students.
According to Brian Posler, president of Lake Erie College, the school will remain in contact with and will continue to take guidance from the Lake County Health Department and Ohio Department of Health.
