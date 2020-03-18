Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ELECTIONS-OHIO
Ohio Democratic Party sues over delay of primary election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit over Secretary of State Frank LaRose's decision to set a new state primary election date. It said in its filing Tuesday that power rests only with the Legislature. But politicians on both sides of the aisle are expressing frustration after the primary was postponed because of coronavirus concerns. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced the decision late Monday after a judge ruled against his request that in-person voting be delayed to avoid crowding at polling places. DeWine and LaRose defended their action in a statement Tuesday night, saying it saved lives and will allow both absentee ballots and in-person voting.
Ohio governor, an early lone wolf on virus, wins wide praise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Aggressive steps by Ohio's Republican governor on the coronavirus outbreak are winning praise from Democrats and even business groups hurt by his decision to shut down the state's bars and restaurants. Gov. Mike DeWine faced plenty of skeptics two weeks ago after banning spectators from a sports festival that draws fans from around the world. Now DeWine has moved quickly since coronavirus fears first spread even as he was being called an alarmist. The former U.S. senator is in his first term as governor but was out front last week with closing schools and recommending that fans be kept away from all indoor sports events.
Election postponed, graduations canceled over virus in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Democratic Party sued Tuesday to stop Secretary of State Frank LaRose from moving the primary to June 2 as he did late Monday. The order followed Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton shutting down polls Tuesday to avoid spread of the coronavirus. Ohio marked St. Patrick's Day with no parades in addition to no primary. A few voters still showed up because of the late announcement. Among the latest wave of cancellations are university graduations, with Youngstown State and Ohio State University and Capital University in Columbus among those putting off spring commencements.
3 more Biden victories increase pressure on Sanders to quit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's sweeping victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona are building his delegate lead over rival Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential race. And that is increasing the pressure on Sanders to admit defeat and leave the race. The former vice president's third big night in as many weeks came amid tremendous uncertainty as the Democratic contest collides with efforts to slow the spread of a virus that has shut down large swaths of American life. Biden's quest for his party's nomination now seems well within reach. His trio of wins doubled his delegate haul over Sanders, giving the former vice president a nearly insurmountable lead.
Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy
The head of the Democratic National Committee and several voting rights groups are calling on states to mail ballots to all voters to keep remaining primaries running as the coronavirus pandemic is keeping millions of Americans at home. But making such a major voting change so quickly would not be so easy. In some states, it could require changes to laws. Some lawmakers worry that if done hastily, the change could open the door to voter fraud. Then there are the costs related to mailing, tracking and processing ballots in new ways.
Head-on collision in Ohio kills 2 women, injures teenager
ELMORE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed two people. The state public safety department says a car veered left of the center lane and collided with a sport utility vehicle shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday on Route 105 in Ottawa County's Harris Township. Fifty-five-year-old Wendy Suter of Fremont was pronounced dead at the scene. Fifty-year-old Sheri Walters of Millbury was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital and later died. A 17-year-old passenger in the SUV was also taken to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
The Latest: Biden wins Arizona Democratic primary
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Arizona’s Democratic presidential primary. The state's top election official had declined to seek a delay because of the coronavirus, saying there was no certainty that putting off voting would help. Most of the 1.2 million registered Arizona Democrats cast ballots early by mail, but about 300,000 could vote in person Tuesday. According to figures obtained by The Associated Press, turnout among Democrats had already surpassed the 2016 election. Over 480,000 votes had been cast by Tuesday morning. Biden also won Illinois and Florida primaries Tuesday. Ohio canceled its election because of coronavirus fears.
Boy, 15, charged in slaying of teen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say in court documents that a 15-year-old boy has been charged with the juvenile equivalent of aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Cleveland. The teen entered a not guilty plea Monday in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court in the March 9 slaying of Leeneal Smith. Cleveland.com reports Smith was driving a stolen car when he was shot in the back of the head. A police reports says Smith was found by officers lying in the street. The 15-year-old also is charged with murder, felonious assault, receiving stolen property and theft.
Man gets 33-year prison term for juvenile crime spree
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who sexually assaulted a woman and committed many thefts during a crime spree that occurred when he was a juvenile has been sentenced to 33 years in prison. Michael Hutchins was sentenced Monday. The 18-year-old Cleveland man had pleaded guilty earlier this month to numerous charges, including kidnapping, aggravated robbery and escape after his case was moved to adult court. Hutchins' crime spree began when he was 16 years old. The sexual assault occurred in February 2019 in a parking garage. Authorities say he tried to drive away in the victim's car but crashed the vehicle into a wall.
Former Youngstown mayor pleads guilty to tampering charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The former mayor of Youngstown has pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with records and has been sentenced to probation. Seventy-seven-year-old Charles Sammarone appeared Monday in a Mahoning County courtroom for his plea and sentencing. Sammarone was originally charged with racketeering and multiple counts of bribery. The state auditor's office says Sammarone failed report bribe money on his state ethics form. Defense attorney John Shultz says Sammarone has always maintained his innocence, A former Youngstown City Council president, Sammarone was mayor from 2011 to 2013. Corruption charges are pending against the city's former finance director.