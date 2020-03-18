More than $20,000 worth of food distributed to 40 Lake County food pantries

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Way of Lake County (UWLC) distributed $20,000 worth of food to 40 Lake County food pantries on Wednesday.
UWLC would have normally made this donation in May, but decided to do the emergency food distribution now, due to the coronavirus scare.
“A main topic of discussion with our agency partners and food banks has been the need for food. An influx in need is expected due to children who are home from school, mass layoffs and the need to ensure our high-risk elderly are being cared for and fed,” said Jennifer McCarty, UWLC President and CEO.
A total of 17,289 Lake County residents live in poverty and 25,770 residents live with food insecurity, according to the UWLC.
UWLC is also currently raising money for the 28th annual Feed Lake County food drive.
Gifts can be made online at //uwlc.org/give and checks, made payable to United Way of Lake County, can be mailed to 9285 Progress Parkway, Mentor, OH 44094.
“Lake County has always been a giving community. If ever there was a time for us to come together, it is now. Our hope is that those with the means to do so will donate. Every little bit will impact lives,” said McCarty.
