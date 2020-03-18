Nerd out with the 19 News meteorologists every day with the science behind the day’s forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Holed up at home while you wait out the spread of the coronavirus? Here’s something that will keep both you and your school-aged children interested.
Around 10:30 a.m. every weekday one of our meteorologists will do a live stream to tell you what the daily forecast is, but even cooler -- they’ll explain the science behind it.
That’s right, it’s time to nerd out about weather with Meteorologists Jon Loufman, Kelly Dobeck, Jeff Tanchak, Samantha Roberts and Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas.
The streams will be on our app, Facebook, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire.
Of course, if there’s breaking news to bring you about the coronavirus at 10:30 a.m., the weather stream will be delayed.
